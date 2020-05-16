The mobile food pantry ran by the Refuge Corporation and the Christian House of Prayer served hundreds of families food on Saturday in Killeen.
Joseph Solomon, executive director of the Refuge Corporation, said the food pantry served around 360 families Saturday after they served over 470 families in April. He did not have final numbers as of Saturday afternoon.
“We are providing a lot of food from produce to meats to canned goods to boxed goods to even candy and drinks,” Solomon said. “We normally do about 20,000 pounds of food per month but this month we’re doing, I would estimate, a good 25,000 pounds of food.”
Sharon Allen was one of the residents using the mobile food pantry on Saturday.
“Right now, I’m out of a job and I have grandkids at home that I’m raising. So it helps, especially since they’re not going to school,” Allen said.
Maria Romo is a Killeen resident that was using the food pantry prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and she continues to use it as it has become a drive-thru.
“Oh honey, to me it’s wonderful because I just live by myself and it’s very difficult to walk, and this is so wonderful,” Romo said. “I’m disabled and I can’t walk a very long distance, to me this is wonderful, take your car and get your food.”
Eric Williams is a deacon at the church and was volunteering with the mobile food pantry, held the third Satrday of every month.
“We look at this as more than a volunteer thing — it’s from the heart. We love the people, we love serving them and that’s how we think,” Williams said. “It means total dedication to the people of this community for what’s going on right now.”
Williams said that the drive and the love for the people in the community is what keeps the service of the church and the Refuge Corporation alive during the coronavirus pandemic.
Next month’s mobile food pantry, June 20, is also expected to be held at Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
