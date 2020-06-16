The Refuge Corporation is bringing its mobile food pantry to Copperas Cove on Saturday, according to a post on its Facebook page.
Volunteers of the Christian House of Prayer-based ministry will be at Hettie Halstead Elementary School, 910 N. Main St., Copperas Cove, from 9 to 11 a.m., or until all food has been distributed.
Joseph Solomon, executive director of the Refuge Corporation, has said the group has served more people than normal the last few months.
Food includes produce, meats, canned goods and boxed goods.
Residents will stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will load the food into their trunks. Registration will be done verbally.
Other food pantries
Also Saturday, the Operation Phantom Support food pantry is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its location in downtown Killeen.
The food pantry is no longer in a drive-thru format, and is inside the thrift store, 401 N. Eighth St.
Normally open for active-duty service members, veterans, retirees and first responders, the pantry is open to the public on the third Saturday of every month.
John Valentine, founder and CEO of Operation Phantom Support, said Tuesday that he hopes to go back to normal operation of the pantry soon. That would mean the public pantry would be the third Wednesday of the month.
The thrift store is also open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
The Killeen Food Care Center continues to serve the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 210 N. 16th St. in Killeen.
Clients of the Food Care Center can go once per month.
