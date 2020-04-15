A Copperas Cove-based nonprofit organization that holds a monthly mobile food pantry will be back in Killeen Saturday.
The Refuge Corporation is having its monthly event in the parking lot of Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen.
The event is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m., as long as supplies last.
The pantry distributes healthy and nutritional food like potatoes, onions and corn. It also distributes canned food items as well as other fruits and vegetables.
In case of inclement weather, the food pantry will be rescheduled.
