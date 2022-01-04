A mobile home caught on fire in Killeen this morning, sending smoke above the city that could be seen for miles.
Two residents were inside the home on Lewis Drive, but were able to get out safely after the fire was reported about 8:22 a.m.
Neighbors at the Marlboro Heights Trailer Park were seen looking on as four Killeen Fire Department fire units responded to the fire that hit too close to home.
The fire “fully involved” the mobile home and was extinguished about 20 minutes later, according to officials at the scene.
KFD Capt. Ethan Gingerich said the fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.
The Killeen Fire Department is setting up Red Cross to assist the family.
