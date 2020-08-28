Free coronavirus testing in Killeen for the weekend concludes Saturday at Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road. The entrance to the testing will be off of Elms Road.
Testing is by appointment only by going to https://texas.curativeinc.com.
Appointments are available from noon to 8 p.m.
Testing was also conducted at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center on Thursday and Killeen High School’s Leo Buckley Stadium on Friday.
