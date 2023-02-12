With temperatures somewhat warmer over the weekend, the National Weather Service-Fort Worth predicts that trend will continue for a few days, according to Meteorologist Hunter Reeves Sunday.
Monday’s temperature is expected to climb into the high 60s under cloudy skies with milder winds from the south southwest at 5-10 mph.
There is a 60% chance of showers Monday night with the possibility of a thunderstorm between midnight and 3 a.m. and a low temperature around 56. Winds should increase to 20-25 mph after midnight, gusting as high as 40 mph.
Showers should taper off Tuesday morning by about 9 a.m. clearing to mostly sunny by noon. There is a 20% chance of precipitation with a high temperature near 74. Breezy conditions will continue with a west southwest wind at 15-25 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 50 and south winds from 10-15 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph during the overnight hours.
Wednesday morning will be mostly sunny and the high temperature will be near 76 with south winds 15-20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph in some places.
“We are watching a cold front that should come in Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours,” Reeves said.
Temperatures are expected to drop with an overnight low around 42 as a cold front moves in. Winds will become northwest after midnight gusting as high as 30 mph.
Thursday should be mostly sunny with cooler temperatures as the wind will continue from the north northwest around 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. The high is expected to only reach 52 before dropping considerably during the overnight hours. The low is expected to be around 30 under mostly clear skies.
Friday will continue to be cooler with the high predicted to be near 53 under sunny skies. The overnight low will drop again and is expected to be around 33.
