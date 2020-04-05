With the wet and cloudy weekend almost behind us, low to moderate rain chances are expected throughout the coming week while temperatures remain moderately warm, with highs in the upper 70s-to-low-80s through the week and lows in the mid 60s range, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Today's temperatures are expected to reach a high of only 65 degrees and a low of 60 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast today, dropping to 20% this evening.
On Monday the high temperature is expected to climb a bit, reaching 76 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 67 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain during the day Monday which will climb to 60% before dropping back to 30% overnight.
The high temperature is expected to hit 84 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 69 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain during the day Tuesday.
On Wednesday the high temperature could remain at 87 degrees while the low temperature could hit 67 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain during the day Wednesday, lasting into the night.
The high temperature will reach 77 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 51 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain through the day Thursday, dropping to 40% overnight.
The high temperature will drop to 67 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 49 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain through the day Thursday, dropping to 20% overnight.
