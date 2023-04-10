The stage play entitled “Can A Woman Raise A Man?” is coming to Harker Heights with a talented cast for two shows at the at the Harker Heights Events Center, 710 Edwards Drive on April 22 and 23.
The play, written by Q. Allen King explores the challenges that come with raising a son as a single mother.
In an article in The Hype Magazine, Allen expresses his thoughts about the original book.
“There are so many challenges that come with raising a son as a single mother,” expresses Q. Allen. “I wanted to create a piece that delves into the many obstacles that mothers face in society, our culture and in our community, while also celebrating the resilience and strength of mothers everywhere,” adds Q. “You can turn pain into purpose!”
The cast includes Tony Terry, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Robert Curry, Tiffany Andrew and local talent Jokia Williams. It is directed by Tymika Chambliss-Williams.
Tickets are available through eventbrite.com or at https://bit.ly/41fjrb0. Ticket prices range from $35 for general admission to the matinee production or get VIP Packages from $85 with virtual tickets starting at $10. Military discounts are available.
According to the press release, the play will also be on stage in Houston in May and Little Rock, Ark. in June.
