"Can A Woman Raise A Man" will run for two nights April 22-23 at the Harker Heights Events Center.

The stage play entitled “Can A Woman Raise A Man?” is coming to Harker Heights with a talented cast for two shows at the at the Harker Heights Events Center, 710 Edwards Drive on April 22 and 23.

The play, written by Q. Allen King explores the challenges that come with raising a son as a single mother.

