Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 6:41 pm
The Modern Study Club a non-profit social welfare association in Harker Heights, hosted a High Tea Party at member Shirley Casey’s residence on Wednesday.
The High Tea party was a celebration event to mark their last meeting of the year.
The tea party host made sure everyone came in fancy hats, and the event included different flavored teas, finger sandwiches, and lots of sweets.
This is the group’s first High Tea event, but they all were looking forward to another party next year. The end-of-the-year celebration had over 20 of the members in attendance.
“Everybody seemed to have a good time and it’s our annual end-of-the-year luncheon.” Casey said.
This club has been around for 73 years, beginning in 1950 under the Texas Federation of Women Club.
Since 1950 the Modern Study club has been going strong with usual meetings happening atleast once a month.
The club usually consists of doing community projects around Texas along with scheduled discussions in their monthly meetings. The group has supplied food for food pantries, give items away to shelters, and more.
The Texas Federation of Women Club has been active since the mid-1800s with international clubs serving their communities around the world.
The women of the Modern Study club are always welcoming new members and want more women to join them in serving the community.
“We want everyone to enjoy the club and (the club) its very understanding of every individual that comes in.” Gwendolyn Caviness, president of the Modern Study Club, said to the Herald.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
