tea party.JPG

The Modern Study Club President Gwen C., far left, and other members apart of the club take a picture for their last meet of the year. The meeting was located in the Harker Heights area.

 Jada Holcomb | Herald

The Modern Study Club a non-profit social welfare association in Harker Heights, hosted a High Tea Party at member Shirley Casey’s residence on Wednesday.

The High Tea party was a celebration event to mark their last meeting of the year.

