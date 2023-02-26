In an email from Kevin A. Keller, Public Relations Director for the City of Copperas Cove, he reminds the public that Copperas Cove Municipal Court, located at 602 S. Main Street, will temporarily modify operating hours to accommodate staff training Monday and Tuesday.
Monday Municipal Court will be closed all day. Tuesday, operating hours will be from 8 a.m. to noon, only. Wednesday will resume regular operating hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closing for one hour at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.