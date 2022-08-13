barcena

Abe Molina Barcena, top, the new department chairperson of the Central Texas College Aviation Science department, assists a student with the a pre-flight check while he was a flight instructor last year.

 Courtesy Photo | CTC

Central Texas College recently named a new chairperson for the school’s Aviation Science department — someone who is no stranger to the program. Abe Molina Barcena completed his flight training at CTC seven years ago, served as one of the school’s flight instructors for the past five years and now leads the department after accepting the chairperson position this summer.

Molina Barcena’s flight career took off after he completed his aviation studies at CTC in 2015. He then attended Texas A&M University-Central Texas where he graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in aviation science professional pilot and a minor in business administration in 2017. “I completed my flight instructor training at CTC right after receiving my bachelor’s degree and was hired as a part-time flight instructor in November 2017,” said Molina Barcena. “In January 2020, I was hired as a full-time instructor.”

