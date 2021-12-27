Those who enjoy extreme sports may enjoy monster trucks making an appearance at the Bell County Expo Center on Jan. 14 and 15.
No Limits Monster Trucks will have a lineup of trucks such as Bear Foot, Monster Patrol, Strait Jacket, Wicked Sickness and more, according to an email from the Expo Center.
Other entertainment those nights is expected to include Tuff Trucks, Hooligan motorcycle races and ATV racers.
Other entertainment coming to the Expo Center in January include:
Texas Elite Pole Vault: Jan. 1-2
Lone Star Gun Show: Jan. 15-16
A Sami Show: Jan. 22-23
Parker McCollum - Red Dirt Mardi Gras: Jan. 29
