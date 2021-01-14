No matter what your area of interest, there’s at least one event happening this weekend that should appeal to you or your family. Whether engaging in community events to honor Martin Luther King Jr., taking your family to something different like the No Limits Monster Trucks and Super-Cross event, or enjoying an evening out for live comedy, and much more, there is something to do for everyone.
Local Events
The Fort Hood Operation: Deploy Your Dress event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21, and 28. This event will allow those with a valid military ID to try on and receive one free formal dress and accessory. Participants should sign up at https://bit.ly/38n7mrT to reserve an appointment slot. The boutique is next to the Clear Creek Commissary, 50001 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. Call 913-680-9787 for more information.
The No Limits Monster Trucks and Super-Cross event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15, and again at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Individual tickets range from $25 to $30 depending on seat location, and there are group packages available. To reserve seats or for more information, go to www.bellcountyexpo.com. The Lone Star Gun Show will also be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 16 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Expo Center. Admission is $7 per person; kids 12 and under are free.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting the Ratt Packs of Comedy at 8 p.m. Jan. 15 and 16. Tickets range from $20- 25 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The Copperas Cove MLK Day of Service will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Jan. 16. Volunteers will assist in roadside cleanup and will meet in the McAlister’s Deli parking lot, 232 Robert Griffin III Blvd. Email kccb@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., Temple, is hosting The Brewery Comedy Tour from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Tickets are $14 per person and can be purchased by going to https://bit.ly/3qph8zZ.
The City of Temple and Keep Temple Beautiful is hosting Operation: Dumpster Drop all day Jan. 16 and 17 for the Crestview District, with the temporary location at 1503 E. Avenue J. Residents are encouraged to clean up their yards and neighborhood to help get rid of any trash or yard trimmings using the tools and materials made available near the dumpster. For additional information call 254-298-5999.
The Copperas Cove Polar Bear Plunge will be at 9 a.m. Jan. 23 at the South Park Pool, 2602 Dennis St. The event is free and open to everyone ages 10 and up. Spots are limited and can be reserved by going to https://bit.ly/38Ig6Je. The 5K Virtual Run to the Polar Bear Plunge can be completed any time between Jan. 23- 31. Although participants will choose when to complete the run, they will run the same course route and submit their run times. Registration is $15 per person but does not include a shirt or award. Go to https://bit.ly/3hYKHp2 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
Family Fun
The Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Fun Day from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15. This event is free and open to all kids grades sixth- 12thwho are registered with Child and Youth Services. There will be games, crafts, an essay contest, trivia, and more. Participants are asked to donate one canned good item. Call 254-287-6745 for more information.
Military Child Education Coalition Parent Programs is hosting a KISD Early Literacy Workshop: “There Was a Cold Lady Who Swallowed Some Snow” from 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 15. Registration is open to all parents and children and is free. Go to https://tinyurl.com/y9cqh65p for the virtual link and activity information. There will also be the same virtual program presented in partnership with the Harker Heights Public Library from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 15. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yct4nujf for more information on this event. The Copperas Cove ISD program will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 20. Go tohttps://tinyurl.com/y9qc5ajj.
The Excel Club of Copperas Cove is hosting a Meet and Greet event from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St. All Copperas Cove High School students interested in joining are invited to attend, as well as their parents. Pizza and drinks will be provided. For more information, email excel76522@gmail.com.
The Gober Party House, 1516 W. Avenue H, Temple, is hosting aVery Special Family Fun Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Gober Party House. This event is tailored for individuals with disabilities and their families to enjoy games and activities. The event is free but registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/33ynHHC. The Sensory Play event for children 2 to 6 years old will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 9. Pre-registration is required and the cost is $5 per session. Registration can be completed online at https://bit.ly/3m9C0tx. Call 254-298-5690 for more information.
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting Camp Explore from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 18 and again Feb. 15 at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple. The camp is for kids ages 5- 13 and will feature adventure-based outdoor activities, games, crafts, and more. Pre-registration is required by calling 254-298-5740. Cost is $12 per child or free for Zone participants.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from Jan. 15- 21 will be “Wonder Woman 1984” at 7 p.m. and “Monster Hunter” at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a virtual “Winnie-the-Pooh” Storytime event at 11 a.m. Jan. 16 on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There is also a Virtual Book Discussion Club at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Libraryhosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Mark Richey from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Cover: $10. Billy Holt will perform from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Sky Zito and Moontide from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 15, Beth Lee and The Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 16, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 17.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Martian Folk at 7 p.m. Jan. 15.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting an Open Mic Night with Dustin Brown at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and free live music by Rushin’ Ray Steele at 6 p.m. Jan. 15.
Farmers Markets
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. A new exhibit, “Thrift Style,” focuses on the reuse of feed sacks throughout history for upcycling into fashion and other household goods and will be featured until Jan. 19. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.