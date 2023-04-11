Gabriel Montalvo, a candidate for Killeen City Council District 1, is scheduled to host a campaign kickoff event at Let’s East Texas on Thursday.
“During the event, we will be highlighting Killeen downtown and celebrating all the local businesses that are doing their best to make a difference,” he said in a news release. “As this is a grassroots campaign, every bit of support counts, and I would be grateful if you could join us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.