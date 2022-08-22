When you ask an owner of a restored show truck if he or she is finished with it, the answer is always going to be, “well ... it’s not finished yet.” And, most of the time, you will get a long list of “little things” that still need to be done.

A fact that was confirmed at Sunday’s ‘Trucks and Tacos’ event at Taquerias Mexico where more than 50 vehicles came and went during the morning.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.