When you ask an owner of a restored show truck if he or she is finished with it, the answer is always going to be, “well ... it’s not finished yet.” And, most of the time, you will get a long list of “little things” that still need to be done.
A fact that was confirmed at Sunday’s ‘Trucks and Tacos’ event at Taquerias Mexico where more than 50 vehicles came and went during the morning.
Allen Alvarez of Killeen is originally from El Paso where cars and trucks with modified body styles, custom interiors and engine rebuilds were everywhere. He said most weekends there are full of shows and exhibitions all over the city. Following a move to Killeen via Fort Hood for his military service, Alvarez decided to stay in Central Texas and now enjoys his life here. The idea of creating an event that is family-friendly and modeled after some of the events he saw in El Paso made him start up Killeen Trucks and Tacos.
Alvarez called on the manager at a popular local eatery, Armando Garcia of Taquerias Mexico. Together they started “Killeen Trucks and Tacos” at the restaurant on West Stan Schlueter Drive. Inside, tables filled up with hungry patrons as wait staff met everyone with a menu and a smile. Business was brisk as visitors toured the truck show in the parking lot, either before or after a delicious meal.
According to the website for “Killeen Trucks and Tacos,” these events are family-friendly with participants and visitors reminded to be respectful to the people and the parking lot.
“I just remember well the shows and trucks I saw in my childhood and riding around town as they cruised the boulevards,” Alvarez said. “I wanted to be a part of something like that here.”
Alvarez coordinates the Trucks and Tacos event once a month in the restaurant parking lot and sees lots of enthusiastic families and fans of restored vehicles.
Ken Fulton of Belton brought his ‘work truck,’ a 1978 Ford F350 with a “1971 Mach-1 hood and a Mustang logo in the grille.” When asked about the logo, Fulton tells people he’s looking for a logo of a Clydesdale — because this is a work truck. The other features unique to Fulton’s pickup are that it has an extra long wheel base and is referred to as a “camper special.” There were only 3,700 of this type made at the time, he said. Fulton has always loved fixing up trucks and has been doing so for a long time.
“It’s hereditary,” Fulton said as he recalled several stories of traveling with his dad and grandad through the panhandle. “I remember ‘gas wars” in those days. In a small town, two stations battled over who could sell the most and it dropped to 14-cents a gallon,” Fulton said as he laughed. His trusty companion — a mature dachshund named “Jake” — could be seen receiving pets from passersby. “He comes with me most of the time,” Fulton said. “If not, my wife gets annoyed because Jake apparently whines a lot while I’m gone.”
Javier and Crystal Serna from Harker Heights were on hand as they strolled the lot comparing the features of each vehicle. The couple have a 1980 GMC250 pickup. She purchased the vehicle and they have been working on it together ever since.
Ruben and Debbie Samarripa of Killeen are the proud owners of a 1963 Chevy C10. According to Ruben Samarripa, “it has a new powertrain and a GM Performance LS3 450 HP Crate engine and Snowden seats inside.” Debbie Samarripa explained that the seats are the most comfortable part. The pair has worked with Billville Customs out of Copperas Cove for years and credits a friend who works there with a lot of experience. That friend, Joe Wilgeroth, just happened to be parked next to the Samarripas in his show truck. Wilgeroth took a 1920 Chevy coupe body and fabricated his ‘ride’ out of restored parts then added trailer parts to the rear of the car, giving it a ‘bed.” The detail of all the manual labor which went into building his car-truck was worth it, Wilgeroth said.
Most of the group that came to this particular car meet knew each other, but those that didn’t made new friends. Families with children came out to inspect the hard-work and care it took to get them into shape.
“That’s why I do this,” Alvarez said. “Some of these kids are just like I was. It’s time to create a good environment for them.”
