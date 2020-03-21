HARKER HEIGHTS — A local nonprofit organization that operates a monthly mobile food bank was in Harker Heights Saturday, and its volunteers served more people than normal.
“We served 240 families,” said Joseph Solomon, executive director of the Refuge Corporation.
When broken down by individuals, Solomon said 240 families equates to about 1,000 individuals.
“We did about 75 to 100 (families) more than we normally do,” he said.
Solomon said he believes the increase in families Saturday was due to the lower stocks at the grocery stores as people stock up on supplies during the COVID-19 spread.
As a result, Solomon said he expects his food banks to continue in this matter in the coming months.
“We will increase our food load, because we are anticipating an increase,” he said.
In order to increase his food load, Solomon will need to rely on more donations from the community.
“We need the help, because we got to feed the community,” he said.
Most of the donations come from individual parishioners of Christian House of Prayer. The Refuge Corporation is an outreach of the church and is also an agency of the Greater Fort Hood United Way.
While dismissing the volunteers, a resident gave a cash donation of $501 on the spot.
Those wishing to make food donations can drop them off at the organization’s office, 811, Suite A, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Copperas Cove.
If the donation is too large to drop off, Solomon said to call the office at 254-547-6753 and staff will coordinate a pickup time.
Next month’s food bank will be in Copperas Cove, possibly at one of the elementary schools. Follow the Refuge Corporation on Facebook for details of each month’s food bank.
Those also wishing to volunteer can call the office and talk to a volunteer coordinator or put their name on the list on the website at www.refugecorporation.org.
Killeen Independent School District and Copperas Cove Independent School District sponsor the organization’s mobile food pantry, Solomon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.