The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry will be hosting its monthly drive-thru food distribution on Saturday.
The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen, according to the event announcement on Facebook.
Residents who visit the food drive will not have to get out of their vehicles and food will be placed in the trunk of the vehicle.
For more information call the mobile food pantry at 254-547-6753.
