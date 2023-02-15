Refuge Mobile Food Pantry

Refuge Mobile Food Pantry's monthly giveaway is set to be in Nolanville this month.

For the first time, the Refuge Mobile Food Pantry will roll into Nolanville. The mobile food pantry is part of a ministry of the Christian House of Prayer in Killeen.

From 9 to 11 a.m. (or until food is distributed), the mobile food pantry will be in the parking lot of Richard E. Cavazos Elementary School, 1200 N. 10th St., Nolanville.

