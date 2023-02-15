For the first time, the Refuge Mobile Food Pantry will roll into Nolanville. The mobile food pantry is part of a ministry of the Christian House of Prayer in Killeen.
From 9 to 11 a.m. (or until food is distributed), the mobile food pantry will be in the parking lot of Richard E. Cavazos Elementary School, 1200 N. 10th St., Nolanville.
Distribution is in a drive-thru format. Registration occurs verbally, and food is placed in the trunk of the vehicle.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled.
The monthly food distribution normally occurs on the third Saturday of every month in different locations throughout Bell and Coryell counties. Interested residents can follow the Refuge Mobile Food Pantry on Facebook for the location of each month’s event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.