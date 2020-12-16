The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry will set up shop in Copperas Cove again Saturday. The mobile food pantry came to Copperas Cove in November.
The food pantry is a ministry of The Refuge Corporation, which is part of Christian House of Prayer.
Saturday’s free mobile food pantry is set for 9 to 11 a.m. at the church’s Copperas Cove campus, 916 W. Highway 190, Copperas Cove.
The mobile food pantry goes to various locations on the third Saturday of every month.
