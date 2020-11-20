The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry will be in Copperas Cove Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.
A ministry of Christian House of Prayer in Killeen, the food pantry will set up in the parking lot of the Cove CHOP, 916 W. Business Highway 190. The parking lot is also the parking lot of the church’s Camp Triumph.
The mobile food pantry occurs on the third Saturday of every month, and the location sometimes varies. All area residents are invited to pick up the free food if they need it.
Food will be given to attendees in a drive-thru format. Attendees stay in their vehicles at all times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.