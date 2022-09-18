Officer Kyle Moore of the Killeen Police Department became the first recipient of the Community Hero Award during the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce annual banquet on Thursday.
“After the great resiliency and exceptional acts of heroism that occurred during 2020 and 2021, we decided to incorporate the Community Hero Award into this evening every year,” incoming chamber board Chair Amy Millsap said. “This award is given for outstanding community servanthood. It is dedicated to an individual who displays exceptional heroism and selfless service in the Central Texas area.”
Moore runs KPD’s Homeless Outreach Team, a program that helps people secure housing. He is a trained mental-health officer who also volunteers off-duty to help coordinate food and clothing drives and block parties for the homeless.
“A Community Hero has great empathy and compassion for others and offers aid even in the face of adversity or personal danger because they genuinely care about the well-being and safety of others,” Millsap said during the banquet at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Moore was met with a standing ovation when his name was announced to a crowd of about 300 on Thursday night. A video produced for the event featured Chief Charles Kimble and others praising Moore’s work and his effectiveness in the community.
“This recognition was a surprise and truly an honor,” Moore said in a news release from the city. “I’m happy to be able to help this section of the community and get as many people involved as possible to support and spread awareness.”
Each day, the city’s homeless population averages around 250. Moore also works with churches and nonprofits to provide gift cards to help feed the homeless, and he keeps water and juice in a cooler in his patrol unit for them.
“It’s really about education,” Moore told the Herald in July. “I don’t want homelessness to be comfortable, if that makes sense. I don’t want to make it more comfortable for you to just be more homeless, especially with resources available to help you off the streets.”
Roy J. Smith Award
The chamber also presented the Roy J. Smith Award, which has been given to 22 people over the years. The recipient for this year’s award is Sandra Skinner, a Killeen business owner and philanthropist.
“Every year, the Roy J. Smith Award is given for outstanding community leadership,” Millsap said. “Leadership by extraordinary people is a part of every thriving community. Our community was blessed with the leadership efforts and outstanding contributions of the late Roy J. Smith. This award has been named in his honor and is given to an individual for their lifelong commitment to improving the Central Texas area.”
Last year, Diane Connell received the Roy J. Smith Award.
Other awards
Millsap announced that the Welcome Council Member of the Year is Jonathan Schaefer of Fortress Insurance Group. That award is given to a Welcome Council volunteer “who has shown exceptional initiative and dedication to the organization” and “has actively participated in Welcome Council events, mentored new chamber members and served as a model representative of the chamber.
Angela Matthews of the Killeen Police Department was named the Greater Killeen Young Professional of the Year. The Greater Killeen Young Professionals was formed to give young professionals access to events and programs “that would allow them to grow professionally and help grow the community.”
The KISD Education Foundation was named the Non-Profit of the Year, given to a not-for-profit member “that has a positive impact on the area and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
The 2021 recipient was Food Care Center.
Jackson, Todd, & Lambert Law Firm received the Small Business of the Year Award. It is “earned by a chamber member business with fewer than 50 employees (that) has contributed greatly to programs and events benefiting the chamber and the community.”
The 2021 Small Business of the Year was Bite the Bagel Killeen.
Heights Lumber and Supply was named the Large Business of the Year, “given to a Killeen-area business with more than 50 employees. This business should have a sustained positive impact on the area and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.”
The Large Business of the Year in 2021 was AdventHealth Central Texas.
Army Futures Command
As the keynote speaker, Lt. Gen. Thomas Todd, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Futures Command, said that his headquarters in Austin is hyper-focused on developing technology for a different fighting force.
“My path to this type of career … into research and development is for all, at the end of the day, those sons and daughters who serve,” Todd said. “Today, we have what are called the 31 named systems that Army Futures Command and the Army dedicated itself to achieving. We have to look at what could be and make sure we have the right tools and plans in place to deter and defeat, obviously, our adversaries.”
Todd said he began his career in the Army in 1990.
“I became a maintenance officer right away. It was the path that, really, the Army chose of me, I didn’t choose it. The Army Futures Command is the operational architect of the future Army. We are focused on developing concepts, future force designs and requirements for future capabilities. Army Futures Command was chartered to help transform the Army as it modernizes.”
Todd began serving as deputy commanding general for acquisition and systems and chief innovation officer in July 2020. His executive experience includes special assistant for acquisition and systems management to the commanding general, U.S. Army Material Command; program executive officer for Army Aviation; deputy commanding general of Research, Development and Engineering Command; senior commander of Natick Soldier Systems Center; and modernization advisor to the director at Army Capabilities Integration Center.
“Throughout his career ... Todd served on the Army staff and led Army and Joint programs at all levels, delivering advanced capabilities to soldiers, joint services (and) other government agencies, as well as (to) over 60 foreign allied nations,” according to the chamber. “He developed and delivered numerous advanced aircraft capabilities in helicopters like the Chinook, Blackhawk, Apache and Lakota, as well as ISR fixed-wing aircraft and UAS like SATURN ARCH, EMARSS and Gray Eagle.”
Todd is a 1989 graduate and designated distinguished alumni of The Citadel. He’s an honor graduate of the Army’s Initial Entry Rotary Wing training and a graduate of the Kiowa and Blackhawk Maintenance Test Pilot courses. He has Masters of Science degrees in contract management and strategic studies from the Florida Institute of Technology and the U.S. Air War College, and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
Board of directors
The chamber’s 2022-23 board of directors is Millsap, chair; retired Col. Todd Fox, vice-chair/sector chair for organizational advancement; Deborah Cloud Boene, sector chair for investor services; Peter Beronio, sector chair for business development; Austin Bitner, sector chair for military relations; Taina Maya, sector chair for public policy; Lisa Griffin, sector chair for communications; Kevin Roberts, sector chair for talent and place design; Shinia Lambert, treasurer; and Michael Linneman, immediate past chair.
Other members of the board are Dr. Tina Ady, Christine Albus, Michael Allen, Perry Cloud, Andy Curtis, Gordon Dungan, Louis Ledoux, Cristina King, Tyrone McLaurin, Valerie Payson, Tetyana Quiles, Kyle Skinner, Jay Walker and Matt Yowell.
Sponsors
Banquet sponsors include Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, Rock Springs, VeraBank, First Texas Bank, Toyota of Killeen, Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation, Parsons Roofing, Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, CenTex Technologies, AdventHealth Central Texas and Baylor Scott & White Health.
