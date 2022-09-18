Officer Kyle Moore of the Killeen Police Department became the first recipient of the Community Hero Award during the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce annual banquet on Thursday.

“After the great resiliency and exceptional acts of heroism that occurred during 2020 and 2021, we decided to incorporate the Community Hero Award into this evening every year,” incoming chamber board Chair Amy Millsap said. “This award is given for outstanding community servanthood. It is dedicated to an individual who displays exceptional heroism and selfless service in the Central Texas area.”

