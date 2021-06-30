More bone fragments were discovered this week in an area where a Fort Hood soldier was found dead last year.
Killeen homicide investigators and the Team Texas K9 Unit discovered the bone fragments in a secondary search of the area where the remains of a missing Fort Hood soldier were found a year ago, police told CBS affiliate KWTX on Wednesday.
The bones, found near a wooded field in the 3200 block of Florence Road, were sent to a lab for testing, Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez told KWTX.
The bones were found near where Fort Hood Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales was found dead in June 2020. He had been missing from Fort Hood since Aug. 19, 2019.
Last week, a woman who had visited the soldier’s memorial in the field told the Herald she found a bone nearby, which prompted investigators to take another look at the area.
