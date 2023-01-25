There are now at least five charter buses from Tesla running between Killeen and the Austin giant gigafactory to ferry employees to work multiple times a day.

The buses, seen Wednesday at the Shilo Inn on W.S. Young Drive and Elms, are 50-passenger busses and make the 150-mile round-trip twice a day, according to one of the drivers.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.