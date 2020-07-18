Over 300 families received food donations from the Refuge Corporation Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday.
Cars lined up one right after the other to receive donations of food, laundry detergent, toilet paper and other items.
The Refuge Corporation hosts the drive-thru food drive at Christian House of Prayer in Killeen.
Cory Jackson, a Killeen resident using the mobile food drive for the second time, said, “It’s a blessing, it’s really a blessing.
“When you live on a fixed income and you have bills that come out every month and you don’t have any left over, toilet paper and everything that you can get here ... it’s just a total blessing,” Jackson said.
Jackson took her neighbor, Stallyon Kenney, to the food drive for her first time.
“My neighbor has kept me alive with doing this. My income is so little that I would go hungry if this wasn’t around,” Kenney said.
Perry Jones, the volunteer coordinator for the men who support the Refuge Corporation, said, “What we try and do is be a blessing to the community and provide food and distribute it to those in need or may be lacking a little bit … and it’s just been a blessing to them all,” Jones said.
Jones said it means a lot for him and his volunteers to be able to provide for the community.
“Some of us have been there, too. It means a lot for us to be able to go out and touch those that are in need in every way,” he said.
