Killeen-area residents can expect more hot and dry weather this week.

No rain is expected in the latest forecast from the National Weather Service on Saturday evening.

Temperatures today and Monday could peak around 98 degrees, the forecast shows.

Triple-digit temperatures are possible for the rest of the week with projected high temperatures of 101 on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as projected highs of 100 on Tuesday and Friday.

Low temperatures should remain in the upper 70s.

