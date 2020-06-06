The weather will continue to be hot this weekend and into the new week in Killeen.
Temperatures will range from the mid 90s to over 100 degrees in the week ahead, according to the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 96. Clear skies will greet the overnight with a low around 73.
Sunday is also expected to be sunny with a high near 96. Sunday night also show clear skies with a low around 74.
Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 97 and a low around 76.
Tuesday temperatures will be in the triple digits with a high near 104 and low winds.
Tuesday night will cool down overnight with mostly clear with a low around 73.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 96 and a low around 66.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 96.
