The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing lanes Monday in Killeen and Harker Heights as it continues to make road repairs along the Interstate 14 frontage road.
Lane closures will occur on the East Central Texas Expressway from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday from East Stan Schlueter Loop to Farm-to-Market 2410, according to a news release by TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith.
TxDOT will be working on all lanes at various times during the time frame, but one lane of traffic will be open at all times, Smith said.
The road work is weather dependent.
“TxDOT urges all motorists in the area to reduce their speed approaching the work zone and to be aware of all signage, construction personnel, and equipment in the area,” the release said.
