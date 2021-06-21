Texas is known for its snake population and is considered one of the most diverse states for snakes in the United States.
While most people know snakes live around them, not many see them regularly. But lately, there has been an uptick in local snake sightings, making residents wonder if the number of snakes in the area increases.
Killeen-resident Brian Davidson has noticed numerous snakes on his usual walks around White Rock Estates and Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail.
“Almost every time I go for a walk these days, I have a close encounter with a rather large snake,” Davidson said. “What’s weird is that I usually see them close to the street on Rosewood and not in the grass.”
While residents may notice more snakes on the move, there is no assumption that the number of snakes is growing, said Paul Crump, herpetologist in the Nongame and Rare Species Program at Texas Parks & Wildlife.
According to Crump, the recent rainy conditions played a big part in bringing snakes more on the surface and into unfamiliar terrain since excess rain can quickly flood their homes and usual territories.
“If they can’t hunker down, they might be on the surface a little more often, and that makes them more observable,” he said.
The months from April to June also tend to be the peak season for regular snake activity.
“They look for mates, they are laying eggs, they look for things to eat after being hunkered down during the winter,” Crump said.
But even before the rainy spring season, Crump noticed an uptick in calls from concerned residents who saw snakes around their properties and in nature.
“(Since the pandemic started) we got a lot more wildlife observations because people were hanging out in the backyard seeing more wildlife,” he said. “Of course, that doesn’t mean there are more animals … As people are spending more time outdoors, they are going to see more snakes.”
But there is good news: With temperatures rising, the snake activity will slow down.
“When things get really warm, we will see a reduction in snake activity,” Crump said. “One of the benefits of the 100+ degree weather is that snakes don’t like it either, so they are staying home.”
Although Texas is home to nearly 100 types of snakes, the top five observations people report are the western rat snake, the plain belly water snake, the western ribbon snake, the checkered garter snake and the western diamondback rattlesnake.
Of these, only the western diamondback rattlesnake is venomous.
“Of all these observations, rattlesnakes make up about only 16% of the top five snake observations, so 85% of the snake observations were non-venomous,” Crump said.
While the chances of coming across a venomous snake are small, it’s best to be cautious and let them be.
“The best thing to do is really the non-dramatic thing, and that is to go around and leave it alone,” Crump said. “Snakes are more scared of us than we are of them. They will defend themselves when being harassed as every other living creature does, but they are not looking for a fight with humans.”
Most snake bites are a result of people taking unnecessary risks.
Still, Crump recommended people with outdoor professions or who plan to go camping to check the CDC website regularly for any updates on the treatment of venomous snake bites.
“You should plan ahead and look at the CDC website to see what to do when you get bitten,” he said. “It’s good to keep an eye on it directly.”
According to information from the Texas Parks & Wildlife website, snakes serve a valuable function in their habitats which they stay in for years if they are undisturbed and all their needs, such as shelter, food and water, are met.
While Davidson wasn’t sure what kind of snakes he saw, he left them alone and went on with his walk.
“They seemed scared as they noticed me and kind of retreated,” he said.
