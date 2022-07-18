Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged periods outdoors as triple-digit heat continues.
In a Facebook post Monday, the city of Killeen shared graphics from the National Weather Service detailing how residents can protect themselves from the heat: stay hydrated and wear loose, light-colored clothing.
“It’s going to be another hot week in Central Texas,” the post said.
The city of Killeen said the Moss Rose Center, 1103 East Avenue E, will be open as a cooling center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Triple-digit heat is expected to be the new normal for the time being.
“Unfortunately, it is more of the same,” National Weather Service meteorologist Madison Gordon, of Fort Worth, said Monday of the area’s above-normal temperatures.
Gordon said Bell County remains under a heat advisory through Tuesday afternoon, at which point it may be extended.
The forecast for the Killeen-Fort Hood area calls for a high of 106 on Tuesday and Wednesday, 103 on Thursday and 102 on Friday. Lows for the rest of the week will hover in the mid-70s, according to weather.com.
A weak cold front Thursday will likely stay north of Bell County, Gordon said, leaving the area with slim rain chances for the next seven days.
Severe to exceptional drought levels are impacting residents and landowners countywide as the 10-month dry spell drags on.
To date, Gordon said Skylark Field airport in Killeen has recorded 6.94 inches of rain. Typically a normal rain total for July would be in the 15 to 20 inch range, she said.
“So, unfortunately, not doing very well,” she said.
At the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional airport, a mere 4.67 inches of rain have been recorded so far this year.
