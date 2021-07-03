With the rainy season lasting slightly longer than normal in Central Texas, National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Godwin said Saturday that it looks to be “more of the same” for the next several days.
Godwin said that normally, during this time of year, the state is in the early part of the dry, hot season.
Rain fell briefly in the early afternoon Friday and skies threatened to dampen Independence Day celebrations. The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport reported less than a quarter-inch of rain Friday afternoon.
Rain and storms that occur between now and the end of the week are more likely to happen in the midafternoon as they are “heat-of-the-day driven,” Godwin said.
Precipitation chances look to stay around 40 to 60% every day through Friday, according to the forecast.
Projected rainfall amounts depend on local variance, but Godwin said by the end of the week, most locations could get around 1 to 2 inches total.
High temperatures are forecast to be in the mid- to upper 80s, and low temperatures could be in the low to mid-70s.
Godwin said those temperatures “are pretty well below normal for July.”
He said the longer rainy season has helped keep the temperatures down, the grass green and the lakes full.
Lake Levels
Locally, both Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are slightly above normal elevation, according to data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
As of Saturday, Belton Lake was about 2.5 feet higher than the normal elevation of 594 feet.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was less than half a foot about the normal elevation of 622 feet.
