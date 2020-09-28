Local organizations are working to register voters as the deadline approaches, and the effort appears to be paying off.
As of Sept. 9, Bell County had been more than 21,000 newly registered voters, FME News Service reported.
Matthew Dutton, the interim Bell County elections administrator, said the county had 208,845 registered voters on Sept. 9, up from 187,166 in 2016, FME News Service reported.
As of Thursday, there are 83,260 registered voters in Killeen, 20,313 in Harker Heights, 3,344 in Nolanville and 3,149 on Fort Hood, according to data from Dutton.
The Killeen Branch NAACP, Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club and The Divine 9 have hosted voter registration drives recently.
The Refuge Corporation, which hosts a monthly mobile food pantry, has also had volunteers assist with registering people who come to get food.
Executive Director Joseph Solomon said 51 residents registered to vote in August.
“Refuge has always been doing voter registration; we had stopped for a period of time,” Solomon said in August. “And we picked it back up this year. We think it’s very important. We don’t tell people who to vote for, we just register.”
The last day to register to vote for the November election is Oct. 5. Early voting starts Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
