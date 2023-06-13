Following a lengthy on-site visit by Killeen water and sewer officials Monday, property owner Tony Estes summed up his conclusions about the information they shared and a plan going forward.
There are no clear answers about what has happened and what needs to happen to restore the water supply for his property, Estes said in reference to a Killeen sewage leak that polluted Reece Creek.
Estes initially reported a foul odor and cloudy water on May 22, coming from Reece Creek, which runs through his property south of Killeen’s city limits, to the Fort Cavazos Directorate of Public Works, believing there was a problem in a part of the creek that crosses Fort Cavazos land. When officials there said there was no problem on their land, Estes went searching for the cause of the smell on June 4. Several miles up the creek, Estes located a pipe which was pouring raw sewage into Reece Creek near the City’s Lift Station No. 20 and immediately reported it to the City. Within an hour, city officials were at Estes’ door.
According to the city, a broken 16-inch pipe had failed and from the time they located the site until the time repairs were completed, 245,000 gallons of raw sewage had leaked into Reece Creek and the ground surrounding the pipe. Neighbors downstream have been dealing with the aftermath of the leak and say it has caused damage to their water supply and property.
At Monday’s meeting, Estes posed several questions to city officials and did receive some answers.
On hand for the site visit were Killeen’s Public Works Director Jeff Reynolds, City Engineer Andrew Zagars, Wastewater Operations Manager John Wiley and Emergency Response Coordinator Joe Stuart.
Estes asked about the type and age of the pipe which failed and the process in which the original system was installed and repairs were made.
“Why did the pipe break and was there an analysis done?” Estes asked.
The pipes were installed in 2007 and the repairs were made with pipe that is rated to handle the same force and flow, according to officials. A crack between two connected pipes appears to be where it failed and the force of the pressure where the sewage changes direction at an angle could have caused the leak.
When Estes asked if there had ever been any breaks or overflows there before, or if any repairs had been made since 2019, officials said there had not.
“We have never had this type of problem in the past,” Reynolds said.
Estes referred to the city’s 2019 Killeen Wastewater Master Plan and a report by Freese Nichols which specifically identifies this section of pipe near the lift station as “exceeding capacity and model overflow.”
Reynolds indicated that he was not aware of the plan or report.
Moving on to his main concern, Estes made it clear that he is interested in making sure this doesn’t happen again.
“Does the city have a sewer overflow response plan?” Estes asked. Reynolds said there is none.
Before the meeting was over, Estes asked about testing and environmental agencies in the notification chain. He asked if the city had done an environmental impact study, or been in contact with the Environmental Protection Agency.
“The EPA is a federal agency,” Reynolds said. “We are working closely with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality which is the agency that has jurisdiction in this case.”
Estes said he tested the water well on his property last week, and it tested positive for harmful bacteria.
Estes blames the sewage leak for contaminating the ground water that his well taps into.
Reynolds confirmed that no well tests have been done by the city and indicated that he was advised by both the TCEQ and Clearwater Underground Water Conservation that there were no indications that the underground water, the aquifer, could have become contaminated from this spill.
“This is going to be an on-going process,” Reynolds said. “It’s going to take a little time to sort out the answers and develop a clear plan forward.”
Reynolds confirmed that the city would be conducting an “after action review” Wednesday but did not confirm whether or not the results of that meeting would be published.
For now, Estes has more questions than answers.
