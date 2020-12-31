Rain and wrecks were seen throughout the day in the Killeen area on Wednesday, and more rain is on the way.
Killeen police responded to 14 traffic accidents between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said.
As rain moved through the area, accidents were reported on Interstates 14 and 35 Wednesday morning.
At least two vehicles were involved in a wreck in the westbound lanes I-14 near Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen around 8 a.m. as heavy rain moved through the area.
In a separate accident near the intersection of I-14 and northbound I-35 in Belton, officials were still trying to clear a wreck involving a pickup truck and a car shortly before 8 a.m.
In Salado, members of the volunteer fire department responded to an accident between an 18-wheeler and a pickup about 9 a.m. near exit 284 on southbound Interstate 35. Officials advised people to avoid the area as they worked to clear the scene. No major injuries were reported.
The rain will continue today after it entered the Killeen area early Wednesday.
Killeen saw around half an inch of rain during the day on Wednesday and could see around 2 to 3 inches total by the end of tonight, according to Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Sanchez said that north winds between 10 and 20 mph are expected today that will keep temperatures from getting out of the 40s.
The low today will be around 34.
Killeen could also see some wintery mix today specifically in the evening, although Sanchez said it is likely the winter weather will stay west of Killeen.
On Friday, New Year’s Day, the low temperature will be 33 and the high will be 49, according to the NWS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.