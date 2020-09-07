Killeen could see some more rain this week after multiple days of showers and thunderstorms last week.
Rain chances will be in the forecast again starting Tuesday with between a 30% and 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms expected, according to the National Weather Service.
The highest chance of thunderstorms comes Wednesday with an 80% chance.
After Wednesday, rain chances will stay around 30% to 40% through the end of the work week, according to the NWS.
Along with the rain chances come cooler temperatures.
Starting Tuesday the high temperature will be under 90 degrees through the rest of the week, with the lowest high temperature being 80 degrees on Thursday.
Jason Dunn, a meteorologist with the NWS, said that Killeen could see anywhere between one to three inches of rain over the course of this week.
He added that there could be some flooding concerns over the week because of the continuous rain from last week and the rain expected this week.
