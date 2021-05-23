1. Yes. The public must have assurances that ethical standards are met by everyone.

2. Yes. As long as an independent board hears the grievances, it’s a worthwhile idea.

3. No. The concept is too broad. It should be limited to the city’s elected officials.

4. No. There are plenty of stipulations in place already. An ordinance is a waste of time.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say without seeing how it would be structured and applied.

