The National Weather Service is forecasting rain in Killeen for most of the week but nothing severe is expected.
Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the NWS, said that the biggest concerns with the expected storms is some heavy rain and lightning and that Killeen would likely less than a half an inch of total rain this week.
The rain chances start Monday at around 70% with thunderstorms likely before falling to 20% on Monday night, according to the NWS website.
On Tuesday, rain chances will fluctuate between 20% and 50% before going back to 20% Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to the NWS website.
There are no rain chances forecasted for Thursday or Friday and a 20% chance will return to the forecast Saturday.
Sellers talked about how the May rainfall is more normal than it seems.
“This is actually pretty normal for the region. We got so accustomed to the abnormality with the lack of rain that getting the rain feels out of place,” Sellers said.
Since the beginning of 2021, the Killeen area has seen between eight and nine inches of rain, with around half of that rain coming in the month of May, according to rainfall totals at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
The rainfall this year has helped Bell County reduce the drought risk to almost nothing for the first time in a while.
“We want to take what we can because the next few months you never know when you will get rain,” Sellers said.
Lake Levels
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently just over half an inch above sea level and Belton Lake is around a foot and a half above sea level.
