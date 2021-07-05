On Sunday, the Killeen area experienced one of its coolest Independence Days on record.
The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded a high temperature of 85 degrees on Sunday, according to data on the National Weather Service website.
It is the lowest in recent years for the city, where the lowest July Fourth temperature recorded at Skylark Field between 2009 and 2021 was 90, National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Godwin said.
Looking at a co-op site in Temple that was active from 1893 to 2003, Godwin said the lowest recorded high temperature on July 4 was in 1992 when the temperature reached a high 78 degrees.
The Killeen area may see more rain and temperatures in the mid-80s this week as the state has not yet reached the hot and dry portion of the summer.
Godwin said it is likely to be “more of the same” looking ahead this week, as it appears the state is “stuck in the same pattern.”
Godwin added that rain chances may remain in the forecast for the “foreseeable future,” for the next couple of weeks.
A brief rain shower fell in Killeen and Harker Heights on Monday. The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport did not register any precipitation, however.
Though rain chances look to stay between 20 to 50% throughout the week, it may not be consistent.
“Not everybody’s going to see rain every day,” Godwin said, adding that the best chance of rain will be in the middle of the afternoon.
He said that the rain chances are being driven by the “heat of the day,” and that chances should decrease in the evening.
