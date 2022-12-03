As increased autumn rainfall has improved drought conditions in the Killeen-Fort Hood area, more rain may be on the way this week.
According to the forecast from the National Weather Service, there is a 20-30% chance from Wednesday through Saturday. Chances currently peak at 40% on Thursday.
Last weekend, the National Weather Service told the Herald that the Killeen area had received more than 2 inches of rain from Nov. 19-26.
As a result, the U.S. Drought Monitor map, which for long periods of time has been dark red for Central Texas, was most recently more colorful, indicating varying levels of drought conditions.
According to the map, drought conditions range from moderate drought conditions for much of Lampasas County to extreme drought conditions for much of Coryell County.
For several weeks, however, much of the tri-county area of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties showed the dark red color — the highest level of drought: exceptional.
Despite improved drought conditions, precipitation remains well below normal.
Through Saturday, the year-to-date precipitation since Jan. 1 is 18.15 inches below normal at Skylark Field in Killeen, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Lake levels for Bell County also remain low.
Belton Lake was 67.2% full Saturday, according to waterdatafortexas.org. Levels at the lake have improved from a month ago, when it was 66.5% full.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 73.6% full Saturday. Levels have also improved from the measurement a month ago, when it was 72.7% full.
La Nina conditions, which account for less rainfall, are expected to continue into early 2023, according to the Climate Prediction Center.
High temperatures throughout the week look to be in the mid-70s and through Thursday. Low temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s Sunday and in the mid-60s for much of the rest of the week, according to the forecast.
