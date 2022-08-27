WEATHER Graphic

Just over a week after parts of Central Texas received large amounts of rain, more rain may be on the way. The latest National Weather Service forecast as of 5 p.m. Saturday put rain chances for the Killeen area as high as 70% Tuesday and 50% Wednesday.

The Killeen area got nearly 2 inches of rain in the past week, according to accumulation graphs from Skylark Field. As of Saturday, the year-to-date accumulation was 7.59 inches. Before the rain, it had been holding steady at 5.74 inches from Jan. 1 to Aug. 17.

