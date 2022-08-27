Just over a week after parts of Central Texas received large amounts of rain, more rain may be on the way. The latest National Weather Service forecast as of 5 p.m. Saturday put rain chances for the Killeen area as high as 70% Tuesday and 50% Wednesday.
The Killeen area got nearly 2 inches of rain in the past week, according to accumulation graphs from Skylark Field. As of Saturday, the year-to-date accumulation was 7.59 inches. Before the rain, it had been holding steady at 5.74 inches from Jan. 1 to Aug. 17.
The rain chances also may drive temperatures down. Warmer weather with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s could precede the rain chances. The temperatures are expected to drop as the week progresses.
The 6- to 10-day temperature outlook released Saturday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Commerce indicates that the temperature for much of Central Texas is expected to be “leaning below” average.
Similarly, according to the 6- to 10-day precipitation outlook map, precipitation for much of Central Texas is expected to be “leaning above” average.
The recent rains also helped slow the evaporation of water from the local lakes. As of Saturday, Stillhouse Hollow Lake was reportedly 77.7% full, which is a half of a percentage lower than a week ago, according to waterdatafortexas.org. During the brunt of the drought, the lake had dropped a full percentage point in one week on multiple occasions.
Belton Lake also only dropped half of a percentage point in its fill level from a week ago. As of Saturday, Belton Lake is 77.1% full.
