Weather

Cooler temps this week should send any remaining leaves toward the ground as the last of the fall colors begin to fade.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

The warm weather last week was unusual and made way for some short sleeved outdoor activity. But, according to Patricia Sanchez with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, its going to get cooler this week.

“The central part of the U.S. saw warmer than normal temperatures due to a warm, humid system coming in from the Gulf of Mexico,” Sanches explained. “With no Artic air to sweep in and change things, the Killeen-area enjoyed unseasonably warm conditions.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.