The warm weather last week was unusual and made way for some short sleeved outdoor activity. But, according to Patricia Sanchez with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, its going to get cooler this week.
“The central part of the U.S. saw warmer than normal temperatures due to a warm, humid system coming in from the Gulf of Mexico,” Sanches explained. “With no Artic air to sweep in and change things, the Killeen-area enjoyed unseasonably warm conditions.”
Weekend clouds brought rain and some thunderstorms to the area early Sunday morning. A pattern Sanchez says will continue into the first part of the week.
Under cloudy conditions, there will be rain Monday with the high forcast near 68. Southeast winds will continue at 5-10 mph and a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
The low won’t drop very far into Tuesday morning at or near 67, but the winds will pick up with gusts as high as 30 mph. The area could see a chance for severe weather with warm nighttime temperatures and windy conditions.
Tuesday will be slightly cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms all day. The high temperature of near 66 will be early in the day as a cold front moves in midday. Winds will become west, northwest and overnight temperatures will dip into the mid-40s under clearing skies.
Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 62. The northwest winds continue and with clear skies and cooler temperatures the low overnight will be in the 30s. Rural areas could see some frost in outlying areas.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 57 and north, northwest winds at 5-10 m.p.h. Watch for colder temperatures under clear skies in the evening as the low will be around 36 with a chance for frost again.
Friday will be colder with highs near 52, but overnight temperatures will fall into the 30s again under cloudy conditions. Frost advisory may again be in the forecast.
Saturday’s high is expected to be near 48 under mostly cloudy skies.
“We will be returning to a normal winter weather pattern this week, and toward next weekend, temperatures may drop below normal,” Sanches said. “Watch for changes now and up until the week of Christmas.”
