Out of all early voters in Bell County, more than a third have voted in either Killeen or Harker Heights.
So far, between the two polling places in Killeen, a total of 814 people have voted in the first three days of early voting in the March 1 primary. In Harker Heights, a total of 549 have voted.
Across the entire county, 3,125 have voted so far, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Overall in Bell County, Republicans have turned out in higher numbers than Democrats, but the reverse is true when looking solely at Killeen.
In Coryell County, numbers were not available for the third day of voting.
Through Tuesday, however, 391 had voted in Copperas Cove and 295 had voted in Gatesville. With a total of 62 mail-in ballots received, the county has had a total of 748 people vote through Tuesday.
By party, a total of 568 have voted in the Republican Party primary and 180 have voted in the Democratic primary.
Early voting for the March 1 primary continues through Feb. 25.
