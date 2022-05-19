Out of all early voters for the primary runoff in Bell County, more than a quarter have voted in either Killeen or Harker Heights.
As of the end of early voting Wednesday, between the two polling places in Killeen, a total of 292 people have voted in the first three days of early voting in the May 24 primary runoff. In Harker Heights, a total of 377 have voted.
Across the entire county, 2,317 have voted through Wednesday.
Between the two Killeen locations and the Harker Heights location, a total of 253 have voted in Democratic Party runoffs, while 416 have voted in Republican Party runoffs.
In Coryell County, a total of 365 have voted in Copperas Cove and 382 have voted in Gatesville. With a total of 354 mail-in ballots received, the county has had a total of 1,101 people vote through Wednesday.
By party, a total of 923 have voted in the Republican Party runoff and 178 have voted in the Democratic primary.
Early voting for the May 24 primary runoff ends Friday, May 20. The hours of early voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in both Bell and Coryell counties.
Election day for the runoff is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
