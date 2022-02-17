A few hundred more people took to the polls in Killeen and Harker Heights on Thursday to cast ballots in the March 1 primary election.
Out of all early voters in Bell County, more than a third have voted in either Killeen or Harker Heights. So far, between the two polling places in Killeen, a total of 1,060 people have voted. In Harker Heights, a total of 699 have voted.
Across the entire county, 4,121 have voted so far during early voting, which began Monday.
Overall in Bell County, Republicans have turned out in higher numbers than Democrats, but the reverse is still true when looking solely at Killeen.
In Coryell County, through Wednesday, 491 have voted in Copperas Cove and 445 have voted in Gatesville. With a total of 78 mail-in ballots received, the county has had a total of 1,014 people vote through Wednesday.
By party, a total of 858 have voted in the Republican Party primary and 221 have voted in the Democratic Party primary.
In Lampasas County, a total of 938 people have cast a ballot.
Early voting for the March 1 primary continues through Feb. 25.
