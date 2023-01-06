CRIME graphic

During the December Safe Harbor warrant forgiveness program, 61 people appeared at Killeen Municipal Court, clearing 109 warrants.

“The court offered warrant forgiveness during the month of December 2022, requesting that (people) with outstanding warrants go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested,” according to a news release. “All additional warrant fees — not the fines — were waived.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.