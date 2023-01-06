During the December Safe Harbor warrant forgiveness program, 61 people appeared at Killeen Municipal Court, clearing 109 warrants.
“The court offered warrant forgiveness during the month of December 2022, requesting that (people) with outstanding warrants go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested,” according to a news release. “All additional warrant fees — not the fines — were waived.”
The warrants had a value of $58,418.98.
“I consider the program a big success,” Judge Kris Krishna said in the release. “We are now preparing for the warrant roundup to apprehend those people who still have outstanding warrants.”
The Great Texas Warrant Roundup is “the next step.”
“That is a designated time period when officers are dedicated to targeting and arresting violators who have active warrants,” according to the release. “An announcement will be made prior to the event.”
Each February, multiple law-enforcement agencies in more than 300 jurisdictions make arrests to collect debt on outstanding warrants during the Great Texas Warrant Roundup.
