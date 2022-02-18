Around 500 more people took to the polls in Killeen and Harker Heights on Friday for the March 1 primary.
Out of all early voters in Bell County, nearly a quarter have voted in either Killeen or Harker Heights. So far, between the two polling places in Killeen, a total of 1,388 people have voted. In Harker Heights, a total of 879 have voted.
Across the entire county, 4,121 have voted so far.
Overall in Bell County, Republicans have turned out in higher numbers than Democrats, but the reverse is still true when looking solely at Killeen.
In Coryell County, through Thursday, 622 had voted in Copperas Cove and 562 had voted in Gatesville. With a total of 120 mail-in ballots received, the county had a total of 1,304 people vote through Wednesday.
By party, a total of 1,007 had voted in the Republican Party primary and 297 had voted in the Democratic primary.
In Lampasas County, a total of 938 people have cast a ballot as of Thursday.
Early voting for the March 1 primary continues through Feb. 25.
