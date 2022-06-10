More than four dozen food trucks and market vendors will roll into Copperas Cove for its annual food truck festival on Saturday.
Twenty-three food trucks and 26 market vendors are expected to offer a variety of food as well as products and services.
Entrance into the park for the festival will cost $5 for a carload or $1 for walk-ins.
The annual festival is set to take place from 5 to 10 p.m. June 11 at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B, and will be capped of with a concert by Taylor Branch and The Lonestar Ramblers.
Here is a list of the food trucks and vendors expected to attend:
Food Trucks
Sticky Fingas BBQ
Shiver Me Shavers
Lowe’s Legs
Delectable Delights
Happy Plates
Papa Bear Kettle
Kona Ice
The Reef
Dave’s Burger Barn
Pizza PieRos
Funnel Cake Fantasies
Caribbean Flava Ice
Kettle Cornutopia
Big Dog BBQ
Cupcake Avenue
Cousins Maine Lobster
La Palapa
Candy’s Porch
Mix’T Caribbean Blends
Stir Soda Shoppe
Mimi’s Mini Donuts
Gringo Locos Tacos
Blessed Hands Caribbean
Market Vendors
United Portable Buildings
Black Axe Co.
Bath Expo
Cricket Wireless
Reliant Energy
Everlasting Grace Designs
Black Moon Rise
Camp Caylor
Jen X
Ace Dental
Dazzle Me Bling
Things & Such
Cove Theater
Sweat Cove Fitness
Chencho & Co.
Raegan’s Designs
Fun Flashers
Renewal By Anderson
Wildbunch Homestead
Red’s Smoke Shop
A Torific Trio
Demon’s Sniper Sauce
Glorious Knick Knacks
Pika Chews
Queen’s Sweets
Parks & Rec Department
