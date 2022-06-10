Food truck festival 1.jpg

Dozens of people enjoy food from the more than two-dozen vendors at the 3rd annual Copperas Cove Food Truck Festival in 2019.

More than four dozen food trucks and market vendors will roll into Copperas Cove for its annual food truck festival on Saturday.

Twenty-three food trucks and 26 market vendors are expected to offer a variety of food as well as products and services.

Entrance into the park for the festival will cost $5 for a carload or $1 for walk-ins.

The annual festival is set to take place from 5 to 10 p.m. June 11 at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B, and will be capped of with a concert by Taylor Branch and The Lonestar Ramblers.

Here is a list of the food trucks and vendors expected to attend:

Food Trucks

Sticky Fingas BBQ

Shiver Me Shavers

Lowe’s Legs

Delectable Delights

Happy Plates

Papa Bear Kettle

Kona Ice

The Reef

Dave’s Burger Barn

Pizza PieRos

Funnel Cake Fantasies

Caribbean Flava Ice

Kettle Cornutopia

Big Dog BBQ

Cupcake Avenue

Cousins Maine Lobster

La Palapa

Candy’s Porch

Mix’T Caribbean Blends

Stir Soda Shoppe

Mimi’s Mini Donuts

Gringo Locos Tacos

Blessed Hands Caribbean

 

Market Vendors

United Portable Buildings

Black Axe Co.

Bath Expo

Cricket Wireless

Reliant Energy

Everlasting Grace Designs

Black Moon Rise

Camp Caylor

Jen X

Ace Dental

Dazzle Me Bling

Things & Such

Cove Theater

Sweat Cove Fitness

Chencho & Co.

Raegan’s Designs

Fun Flashers

Renewal By Anderson

Wildbunch Homestead

Red’s Smoke Shop

A Torific Trio

Demon’s Sniper Sauce

Glorious Knick Knacks

Pika Chews

Queen’s Sweets

Parks & Rec Department

