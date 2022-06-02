Dozens of food trucks will roll into Copperas Cove for it’s annual food truck festival next week.
Twenty-three food trucks will offer a variety of culinary delicacies ranging from barbecue to Mexican to desserts, according to the city’s flyer.
The annual festival is set to take place from 5-10 p.m. June 11 at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.
Confirmed food trucks are:
- Sticky Fingas BBQ
- Shiver Me Shavers
- Lowe's Legs
- Delectable Delights
- Happy Plates
- Papa Bear Kettle
- Kona Ice
- The Reef
- Dave’s Burger Barn
- Pizza PieRos
- Funnel Cake Fantasies
- Caribbean Flava Ice
- Kettle Cornutopia
- Big Dog BBQ
- Cupcake Avenue
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- La Palapa
- Candy’s Porch
- Mix’T Caribbean Blends
- Stir Soda Shoppe
- Mimi’s Mini Donuts
- Gringo Locos Tacos
- Blessed Hands Caribbean
Entrance into the park for the festival will cost $5 for a carload or $1 for walk-ins.
The festival is also expected to host a pop-up market and a concert by Taylor Branch and The Lonestar Ramblers.
