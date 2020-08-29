Twenty-four area residents registered to vote Saturday, some of them for the first time.
Members of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, the Divine 9 and the NAACP set up at the Summerlyn Apartments in Killeen to register the voters.
Dora Morton of the Divine 9 and Bruce “Tech” Whiteside, president of the Buffalo Soldiers, both said it warmed their heart to see so many new registrants.
“It’s our civic duty,” Morton said of voting. “If you don’t vote, you can’t complain.”
Whiteside said it is important to educate people they need to vote and to educate the potential voters on the candidates so they know what they believe in.
“It’s important for them to vote, so they can have their say in what’s going on in the community,” Whiteside said.
He said it doesn’t only matter in the federal elections, but it matters at the county and city elections, as well.
Tim “Big Country” Tunstill, vice president of the motorcycle club, also said that it helps keep the voters accounted for.
“Even if your candidate doesn’t win, they’ll see that a percentage of that party is voting,” Tunstill said.
There are three more voter registration events planned with the three groups. Times will vary and will be announced later, but the dates and locations are:
- Sept. 12 at Bobby B’s Soul Food Kitchen & More, 3601 Zephyr Road, Killeen
- Sept. 26 at Elmore’s Fish & Wings, 2711 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen
- Oct. 3 at Realty Executives of Killeen, 2710 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen
Leon “Daddy Wags” Wagner, sergeant-at-arms of Buffalo Soldiers, said he hopes people show up on election day.
“I just want everybody to come out and vote — to support and do the right thing,” he said. “That way we can make a difference in America.
