BELTON — A bachelor’s degree can mean different things to different people. For one graduate from Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen, it means a step on the path of ultimately working for one of the country’s major airline carriers.
Julie Bratton graduated Friday from the university with a Bachelor of Science in aviation sciences.
The aspiring commercial pilot is certified and licensed to fly single- or multi-engine propeller planes, such as a Cessna 172 or a Piper Seminole.
Bratton also works as a certified flight instructor at Coast Flight Training in Conroe.
“This degree allows me to kind of analyze everything in a different light,” she said. “I see things a little bit differently, and I’m able to help my students grow their passion for aviation a little bit more with this degree.”
Marc Nigliazzo, the university’s president, spoke to the eager students prior to conferring the degrees at the Bell County Expo Center.
“It won’t be long now until you cross this stage. Then, that little bit of fairy dust is going to be sprinkled, and you’re going to become a graduate of this university,” he said.
The university awarded 274 degrees for the winter semester, bringing it ever closer to the milestone of 10,000 awarded since 2009.
The university is expecting to reach 10,000 graduates during next spring’s graduation.
Nigliazzo told the graduates that their earning the degree is a significant milestone in their lives.
“I also think about the lives that you’ve already touched and the lives that you will touch when you leave this place,” he said.
Nearly 250 students participated in Saturday’s commencement ceremony, including Bratton.
“Hopefully, if I do my master’s program, or if I do my master’s degree, then this degree can help me in the corporate world,” she said. “A&M-Central Texas is great for people who don’t necessarily want to go to a big aviation college.
“It’s also great for people who already have their (pilot) ratings and don’t need to go through that process.”
