A few hundred more people took to the polls in Killeen and Harker Heights on Wednesday for the March 1 primary.
Out of all early voters in Bell County, more than a third have voted in either Killeen or Harker Heights. As of Thursday afternoon, between the two polling places in Killeen, a total of 2,270 people have voted. In Harker Heights, a total of 1,608 have voted. Thursday’s final numbers were not available by press time.
Across the entire county, 10,141 have voted so far.
Overall in Bell County, Republicans have turned out in higher numbers than Democrats, but the reverse is still true when looking solely at Killeen.
In Coryell County, through Wednesday, 1,314 had voted in Copperas Cove and 1,106 had voted in Gatesville. With a total of 200 mail-in ballots received, the county had a total of 2,620 people vote through Wednesday.
By party, a total of 1,923 had voted in the Republican Party primary and 449 had voted in the Democratic primary.
In Lampasas County, a total of 1,562 people have cast a ballot through Tuesday.
Early voting for the March 1 primary concludes Friday.
Bell County Early voting locations
- Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive-Killeen
- Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive-Killeen
- Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing-Harker Heights.
- Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East Second Avenue-Belton
- Temple ISD Administration Bldg., 401 Santa Fe Way-Temple
- Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach-Salado
Coryell County early voting locations
- Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B Cove Terrace, Copperas Cove
- Gatesville Annex, 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville
Lampasas County early voting locations
- 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
