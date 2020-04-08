Nearly half of United States households have completed the census either online or by phone, according to a news release from the Census Bureau.
Around 45.1% of households have completed the census and around 40.4% of households in Texas have completed the census.
Local counties have also had over 40% of their residents fill out the census.
Bell County had a 42% completion rate, 41.3% of Coryell County residents filled out the census and 42.7% of Lampasas County residents completed the survey, according to an email from the Census Bureau to the Herald this week.
If households have not responded yet, they will receive a paper questionnaire this week, according to the news release.
Residents can still respond online until Aug. 14.
The census can also be completed by phone and by mail, according to the release.
The Census Bureau has phone numbers for different languages. For English, call 844-330-2020. For Spanish, call 844-468-2020. For Korean, call 844-392-2020.
For a list of all the other phone numbers and language options, go to https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond/responding-by-phone.html.
